PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library offers monthly teen game night

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
City officials were practically beaming during a progress tour of the new Gretna Crossing Park construction site on Thursday, and there is muc…
Gretna battled ball security issues but not much else in a 49-26 win over Millard South at Buell Stadium on Thursday.
REI Co-op will open the doors to its first Nebraska location on Friday, Sept. 23.
School is back, and so are the Homeschool Hikes, starting Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna.
Dragon's Closet will accept registrations starting Friday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Nov. 4, for its annual Angel Tree program.
A five-run fourth inning bolstered Gretna to their second Metro Conference Tournament championship in a 9-1 win over Omaha Marian on Monday.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, in partnership with Tai Chi for Balance and the Nebraska Older Adults Falls Coalition, invites the community to …
The Gretna Community Foundation is inviting the community to learn about is efforts during an upcoming Coffee & Connections session.
The Gretna Venture Crew 363 returned from a high adventure trip to the Big Island of Hawaii in mid-July.
Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.