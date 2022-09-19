 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library offers monthly teen game night

  • 0
092122-gb-news-game-night-p1.jpg

Mikaela, 13, plays "Overcooked!" during teen game night Friday, Sept. 16, at the Gretna Public Library. The library hosts teen game night once a month, with plans to add a second virtual get-together starting next month. The hourlong program features board games and video games like "Mario Party Superstars," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" on a Nintendo Switch, as well as a complimentary snack. The next teen game night is Friday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m. Find more on teen programming at gretnapubliclibrary.org/teen.
092122-gb-news-game-night-p2.jpg

Mikaela, 13, plays "Overcooked!" during teen game night Friday, Sept. 16, at the Gretna Public Library.
092122-gb-news-game-night-p3.jpg

Mikaela, 13, plays "Overcooked!" during teen game night Friday, Sept. 16, at the Gretna Public Library.
092122-gb-news-game-night-p4.jpg

Mikaela, 13, plays "Overcooked!" during teen game night Friday, Sept. 16, at the Gretna Public Library.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert