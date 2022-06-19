 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library offers opportunities for storytimes

The Gretna Public Library has several options for families looking to bring children out to hear a story and participate in fun activities.

Family storytimes with stories, songs, dancing and games are held Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. at Peterson Park under the big picnic shelter and Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at the Children's Library under the outdoor shade when weather permits.

BiblioBop music and movement storytimes are held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Peterson Park. BiblioBop blends lots of music, dancing and reading stories.

Find more library events at gretnapubliclibrary.org.

