PHOTOS: Gretna students go back to school

The Pirnie Brothers -- Keller, Bennett and Jackson -- are ready for another exciting year. Keller and Bennett attend Palisades Elementary School, while Jackson is off to Aspen Creek Middle School School.
Beth Pirnie walks first grader Keller Pirnie and fourth grader Bennett Pirnie to Palisades Elementary School.
Faith, John, Reggie, Jude and Olivia Rinaldi all agree that summer is over.
Owen and Domenic Erickson strike a post before heading to Thomas Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Proud grandmother Karen Wilde sent two photos of all her nine grandchildren heading back to various Gretna schools. In this photo are Ella, Elias, Gemma, Regan, Luke and Colton Westra.
Proud grandmother Karen Wilde sent two photos of all her nine grandchildren heading back to various Gretna schools. In this photo are Garrett, Callie and Wyatt Nickerson.
Natalie Boozikee, a seventh grader at Gretna Middle School, poses with her brother Brett, a junior at Gretna High School.
Addi Armitage is heading into her sophomore year at Gretna High School.
Cole Dickey is excited to return to Harvest Hills Elementary School for his first day of second grade.
Even Ian is entering his second year at Gretna Middle School as a special education paraprofessional He is also a junior at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Lizzi is a junior at Millard West High School, while Alli and Sam are sophomores at Gretna High School.
Well, they know their numbers! Sixth grader Will Solomon and fourth grader Gavin Soloman are ready for the first day of school.
Lydia Hall poses outside Mrs. Timmerman’s third grade classroom at Thomas Elementary School in Gretna.
Almost ready to go, third grader Lydia Hall needs to put her shoes on to enter Thomas Elementary School for the first day. Her brother Evan, a senior at Gretna High School, is totally prepared.
