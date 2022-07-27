 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Look back at past Gretna Days

2021 parade 1.JPG

ACX Cinema 12+ brought its children’s movie favorites along for the Gretna Days Grand Parade in 2021.
2021 parade 2.JPG

The Gretna Volunteer Fire Department makes its way down Angus Street during the 2021 Gretna Days Grand Parade.
2021 parade 3.JPG

Cella Campbell hands out candy during the 2021 Gretna Days Parade. She walked among members of the American Heritage Girls, a faith-based, scout-type character development program that meets at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
08022017_SNI_GBpicnic.JPG

Wearing many of her prize winnings, Lydia Torres plays games during the annual Gretna Days community picnic in Peterson Park in 2017.
20170726-030802-pic-535969386.JPG

Luna Fordyce enjoys a ride during the Gretna Days carnival in 2017.
20180801_gb_carnival1.JPG

Thea Morgan tries her hand at the ring toss game Saturday afternoon at the Gretna Days carnival in 2018.
20180801_gb_parade1.JPG

Mrs. Nebraska USA Worldwide and family represent the Little Giants Foundation in the 2018 Gretna Days Parade.
20180801_gb_parade2.JPG

Members of Girl Scout Troop 43633 walk in the 2018 Gretna Days Parade.
20180801_gb_parade3.JPG

The Gretna High School dance team in the 2018 Gretna Days Parade.
20190717_gb_gretnadays2.JPG

Nora Talha rides a pedal tractor Saturday afternoon in Peterson Park during the Gretna Days Kids Pedal Tractor Pull in 2019.
20190731_gb_days5.JPG

Avery Kneifl tries her hand at a bowling game during the Gretna Days community picnic in 2019.
20190731_gb_days6.JPG

Kingston Davis rides a pony at the Gretna Days community picnic in 2019.
20190731_gb_days12.JPG

The Gretna High School Band walks in the Gretna Days parade.
20200714_gb_spe_gdays1.JPG

John Ridpath, and son Tanner, 3, scout out more things to do while at Gretna Days 2003.
20200714_gb_spe_gdays6.JPG

High school students filled the Gretna City Pool at the 2015 Gretna Days pool party.
20200714_gb_spe_gdays11.JPG

Micah Shaffer goes down in the dunk tank during Gretna Days 2019. The dunk tank was offered among bounce houses, pony rides and many other games at the annual community picnic, put on by the Gretna Days Foundation.
20210804_gb_gdays2.JPG

Kimber Liebentritt climbs the rock wall in Peterson Park at the 2021 Gretna Days community picnic. The wall was among many rides and games offered.
20210804_gb_gdays3.JPG

Sami Minardi readies for a baseball swing during the 2021 Gretna Days Community Picnic.
20210804_gb_gdays4.JPG

Will Weberg does a flip on the quad jump during the 2021 Gretna Days Community Picnic in Peterson Park.
