PHOTOS: McKenna Market Mania underway in downtown Gretna

McKenna Market Mania is up and running featuring antiques, vintage and handmade items, art and food trucks in downtown Gretna.

The largely outdoor flea market and craft show runs Friday through 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the brick-lined McKenna Avenue and the garage next to City Hall.

The City of Gretna has sponsored the event for the past four years. Money from booth fees are donated to the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.

Additionally, more than 50 businesses and vendors will be on display in downtown Gretna on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Expo. The free community event will have face painting available.

Find more on McKenna Market Mania at facebook.com/mckennamarket. Find more on the Business Expo at facebook.com/gretnachamber.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.