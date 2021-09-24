On Saturday, Sept. 18, the 53rd annual AppleJack Festival Parade was held in Nebraska City. The Gretna Middle School Eighth Grade Band took first place and Aspen Creek Middle School took second place in the middle school division, making this year’s parade competition a clean sweep for Gretna.
PHOTOS: Middle school bands earn top honors in AppleJack Festival Parade
