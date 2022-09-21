PHOTOS: Optimists welcome food pantry, Schramm representatives

Roxanne Wheeler, president of Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry, and Bill Lewis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week.

They discussed how much need there was for the pantry, which is open the first and third Saturdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second Wednesdays of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.

Jeanette Mcfarling was chosen Optimist of the Month for all the work she does.

The week prior, Kelly Ekue of the Schramm Education Center at the Schramm Park State Recreation Area visited with the group.

Earlier in the month, Grant Pille, vice president of Pinnacle Bank in Gretna, spoke to the Optimists about the Metro Area Youth Foundation, which helps youth with childhood cancer and their families with expenses.

The club will hold a paper shredding event Saturday behind the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.