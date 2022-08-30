PHOTOS: Optimists welcome GHS athletes, mayor

Gretna High School Activities Director Matt Curtis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week, bringing along coaches and student-athletes to share about their sports.

Visiting the Optimists on Thursday were football, cheer, softball, volleyball, golf, cross country and toys tennis.

On Aug. 18, Gretna Mayor Mike Evans visited the Optimists to discuss Nebraska Crossing and the progress being made with the project, as well as how the city government generates and spends its money. “When everything is finished, this will be amazing for our city and others,” the club noted.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.