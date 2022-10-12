PHOTOS: Optimists welcome HETRA, GPS school administrators

Gretna Public Schools sent its new administrators to meet with the Gretna Optimist Club last week.

Palisades Elementary School Principal Karen Naylor, Aspen Creek Middle School Assistant Principal & Activities Director Riley Gross, Gretna High School Assistant Principal Theresa Huttmann, Gretna High School Assistant Principal Ryan Gardner, Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle and Superintendent Richard Beran visited with club members.

Two weeks prior, Kalyn Sortino, development manager at Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, told the group about all the people HETRA helps through its horses.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.