PHOTOS: Plans for Gretna Crossing Park to include community input from open house

Bottom Right: RDG Planning Design held an open house Thursday, Oct. 6, to solicit feedback on signage for Gretna Crossing Park. Several posters were set up where the public could vote on what they would like to see or ask questions. The feedback will inform the final choice included in the design guidelines for the park.
Dave Cotton on Extreme Ironworks of Gretna pitches his business as an oprtion for Gretna Crossing Park during an open house Thursday, Oct. 6, at Gretna City Hall.
Open house participants were asked about building materials, park area names, signage and other aesthetic considerations for Gretna Crossing Park.
Top right: RDG Planning Design asked community members to consider what would reflect the idea that Gretna Crossing Park feels like Gretna, while also weighing pragmatic considerations.
