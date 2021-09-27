PHOTOS: St. Patrick's Youth celebrate outdoor Mass

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, more than 70 teens and leaders from Gretna’s St. Patrick Youth Group kicked off the 2021-2022 school year by celebrating an outdoor Mass. The Rev. Greg Baxter encouraged the youth and leaders as they embark on the new year. Following the Mass, teens enjoyed s’mores over a bonfire, played kickball and other yard games, and reconnected with each other and their leaders.
The registered youth of St. Patrick meet weekly on Wednesday nights between 7and 8:30 p.m. If you are a parishioner of St. Patrick and have a son or daughter interested in joining Youth Group, you can register them at stpatricksgretna.org/mesmerize/education/youth-group.