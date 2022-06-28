PHOTOS: StoryWalk offers chance to mix reading with a stroll

Take a walk with a book at Peterson Park

The Gretna Public Library offers a variety of storytimes and other programs to keep kids engaged with books over the summer months.

Families looking for something to do that doesn’t have to be scheduled into their calendar need look no further than Peterson Park, where the library has set up a monthly StoryWalk.

Essentially a self-serve storytime, families start near the buffalo bench and follow the walking path where pages of a children’s book are displayed. They can read the book as they move through the park, and they can enjoy the park’s playgrounds, picnic tables and public swimming pool.

The StoryWalk can also be an add-on activity for the storytimes the library offers at the park. Family storytimes are held Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and BiblioBop music and movement storytimes are held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

“Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall is the featured StoryWalk book for June.

The Gretna Public Library launched its first StoryWalk last August as part of its effort to expand outdoor activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The library asks participants to scan a QR code at the end of the walk and complete a short survey.

