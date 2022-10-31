 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters turn out in force at Village Square on Thursday night

Hundreds of people descended on Village Square for the annual safe trick-or-treat event Thursday night organized by the shopping mall. Businesses handed out candy and other goodies, and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce offered a photo backdrop for families.
