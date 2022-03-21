PHOTOS: UScellular ribbon cutting

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed UScellular to Gretna with a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 18. UScellular is open at 11910 Standing Stone Drive. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
