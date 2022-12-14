 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Santa visits Gretna Volunteer Fire Department

  • 0

The Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department was alive with holiday spirit as Santa Claud paid the District 1 station a visit on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
121422-gb-news-santa-p1

Nikki Groff of Bellevue, left, and her daughter, Piper, 4, right, pose for a photo with Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.
121422-gb-news-santa-p2

Left: Clockwise from right, Colton Weddle, 8, his sister, Callie, 6, and their cousin, Kendall DiMichele of Omaha, 7, pose for a photo with Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s District 1 station on Saturday. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department. Right: From right, Harper Crum, 3, McKenna Smith, 7, Blake Crum, 7, and Sawyer Smith, 3, pose for a photo as Quinn Crum, 18 months, wants no part of it as the siblings and cousins visit Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s District 1 station on Saturday.
121422-gb-news-santa-p3

From right, Harper Crum, 3, McKenna Smith, 7, Blake Crum, 7, and Sawyer Smith, 3, pose for a photo as Quinn Crum, 18 months, wants no part of it as the siblings and cousins visit Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s District 1 station on Saturday.
121422-gb-news-santa-p4

Leilani Forrest, 8, center, and her sister, Evelynn, 10, at left, tell Santa Claus their Christmas wishes during a holiday celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.
121422-gb-news-santa-p5

Chad Wheeler, left, and his wife, Lizzie, right, draw on some Christmas-themed coloring book pages during a holiday celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
121422-gb-news-santa-p6

Piper of Bellevue, 4, right, tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas during a holiday celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.
121422-gb-news-santa-p7

Kids takes photos with Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.
121422-gb-news-santa-p8

Isabelle Bowden, 6 months, dons a Christmas-themed outfit while hanging out with her dad, Scott, during a holiday celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
121422-gb-news-santa-p9

Clockwise from right, Leilani Forrest, 8; her brother, Kael, 4; and her sister, Evelynn, 10; pose for a photo with Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.
121422-gb-news-santa-p10

Zoie Heger, 8, left, and her sister, Ally, 12, right, pose for a photo with Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.
121422-gb-news-santa-p11

Blake Crum, left, and her cousin, McKenna Smith, right, both 7, pose for a photo with Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert