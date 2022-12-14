PHOTOS/VIDEO: Santa visits Gretna Volunteer Fire Department

Left: Clockwise from right, Colton Weddle, 8, his sister, Callie, 6, and their cousin, Kendall DiMichele of Omaha, 7, pose for a photo with Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s District 1 station on Saturday. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department. Right: From right, Harper Crum, 3, McKenna Smith, 7, Blake Crum, 7, and Sawyer Smith, 3, pose for a photo as Quinn Crum, 18 months, wants no part of it as the siblings and cousins visit Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s District 1 station on Saturday.