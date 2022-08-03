PHOTOS: Vote on Gretna Day parade floats

The winner’s of this years Gretna Days grand parade on Saturday will be selected by the community itself.

Prizes are offered for parade entries depicting the theme — the Roaring Twenties — with first place earning $100, with second place $75 and third place $50. Winners will be selected through social media voting.

“This is the first time we’re doing that,” Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber will post photos of each entry on its Facebook page after Gretna Days and will allow voting there. Follow the chamber at facebook.com/gretnachamber to participate.