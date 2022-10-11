PHOTOS: Water tower at Gretna Crossing Park getting a new coat of paint

Be the first to know
Gretna made their return to the state tournament by winning District A1 with a 12-0 win over Lincoln North Star in the finals on Thursday.
Two turnovers recovered by Korver Demma and five total touchdowns by Zane Flores led Gretna to a 41-27 win at Papio South on Thursday.
The offices of the Gretna Breeze are no longer open to walk-in customers or the general public.
Ace Hardware is now open in the former McKinney’s Food Center.
City officials were practically beaming during a progress tour of the new Gretna Crossing Park construction site on Thursday, and there is muc…
If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a believer in newspapers.
Dragon’s Closet will accept registrations starting Friday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Nov. 4, for its annual Angel Tree program.
The City of Gretna has lowered its tax rate for the first time in 13 years, although residents’ taxes will rise due to an increase in the scho…
A small crowd gathered Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently opened Stories Coffee Company, 10520 S. 204th St., j…
