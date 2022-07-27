Picnic thanks everyone who makes up Gretna community

Gretna Days began as a picnic to show appreciation to the community.

“It was originally just a free picnic,” said Brad Stauffer, president of the Gretna Days Foundation.

Businesses still donate to the picnic to pay for food — hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips — but the event has expanded to include low-cost rides, games and inflatables as well as live music, creating a block party atmosphere.

This year’s picnic is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peterson Park, with rides and other activities running from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Stauffer said the rides and games are 50 cents each, not the several dollars that might be charged in other festivals.

“It isn’t about making money. It’s about getting the community in,” Stauffer said. “We’ve tried to keep this as a thank you to the community.”

This year will also feature some animal encounters and opportunities to pose for photos or interact with princesses and other characters wandering around the park.

“We just want it to be a fun, community atmosphere,” Stauffer said. “We really want it to be about thanking the community for supporting our local businesses and just a chance for the community to come out and have fun.”