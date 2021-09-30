Planning Commission Digest

At its Sept. 28 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Lincoln Ridge. The subdivision will include 99 lots and five outlots, generally located west of 216th Street and south of Lincoln Road.

• Recommended approval of a final plat Phase 1 and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-2 medium density residential for lots 1 through 27 and R-4 highest density residential for lots 28 through 162 for a subdivision to be known as Gruenther Ridge, generally located southwest of 216th Street and the extension of Gruenther Road. Board member Doug Clark was the only board member to vote against the approval.

• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture with a corridor overlay to I-2 heavy industrial with a corridor overlay for a subdivision to be known as Gretna Logistics Park, generally located north of Platteview Road and east of Highway 31.