Playground donation to Gretna Crossing Park will honor Addisyn Pfeifer

The Pfeifer family will honor the legacy of Addisyn with a memorial that reflects her playful heart.

The Addisyn Pfeifer Memorial is donating a playground to the Gretna Crossing Park project. The play area will feature two unique structures near the park’s ballfields.

The Pfeifers presented the playground proposal and donation at the Tuesday, March 15 meeting of the Gretna City Council.

“The location was so carefully chosen, and each and every piece of equipment has meaning,” said Addisyn’s mother, Wendy Pfeifer. “I hope this brings joy for years to come in honor of Addisyn, for visitors and the community. I hope it sparks memories my kids can share with their children, and her friends with theirs.

“This project reminds me of her playful heart. She loved the park, and even as she became older she still loved taking her siblings to them. She also loved her sports, participating in them and attending her friends’ games. So the location is in near one of the sports areas.”

Addisyn was one of four Gretna High School students who died in a fiery car crash near Gretna on June 17, 2019.

“I remember the sadness of loss throughout Gretna,” said Mayor Mike Evans. “I will never forget seeing the circles of high school students in the parking lot, the support that other schools showed during a number of activities and the event held in Peterson Park where so many came together to gather, remember and support each other. While it was a sad time, it also made me very proud to live in Gretna.

“This is another moment I am proud to live in Gretna. Wendy and Justin are choosing to give back to the community with a gift that will offer generations of smiles and memories for so many children and families as the use this playground.”

Wendy said she loved the Gretna Crossing Park idea and knew she wanted to somehow be involved in the project.

“We haven’t done much outside of scholarships currently because I knew I wanted to do a project and wanted it to be great, something significant to honor her,” she said.

After waiting to see how things worked out, the Pfeifer family really “started trying to pull things together” in September, Wendy Pfeifer said. They connected with city staff and began working on design.

“It’s fantastic,” Evans said. “It’s not just a naming rights thing. It’s something that we didn’t have on the schedule; it’s adding some equipment and increasing the value of the park, and just something so many people are going to use.”

The proximity to the baseball and softball fields was carefully chosen. As the Pfeifer family attended youth sporting events, it was always nice to have a play area nearby, Wendy said.

“I want these kids to have something to play on in multiple areas out there,” she said. “We have had a great deal of support from the community so I wanted it to be something that everybody can enjoy.

“My kids’s kids can go enjoy it. It’s something long-lasting that I hope spikes memories for people in a good way.”

The Addisyn Pfeifer Memorial playground will include two separate play structures, one geared for children ages 2 to 5, and one for ages 5 through 12.

“It’s kind of soccer-themed, even though it’s next to baseball fields,” Wendy Pfeifer said. “Soccer was always her thing. We wanted to tie that in. We incorporated her favorite colors,” blue, red and green.

There are two play panels with her soccer numbers, club and school. The scoreboard panel stats reflect those of the last game Addisyn played and the “time remaining” is her birthday.

A spinner that was Addisyn's favorite from Peterson Park has also been incorporated into the plan.

“And a music area to remind us of Addisyn and her friends that lost their lives,” Wendy said. “They loved to sing and dance.”

The Addisyn Pfeifer Memorial got its start with the initial For the Five soccer outing and 4the4 fundraiser in Peterson Park.

“A friend just went ahead and did that and it kind of started those funds,” Wendy said.

From there, the Pfeifer family set up two funds in Addisyn’s memory via the Midlands Community Foundation, one for a scholarship and one more general fund.

“To be able to something this huge with the community’s support, it’s awesome,” Wendy Pfeifer said. “I hate that other families even have to go through this. If I didn’t have the support from the community like I do, I couldn’t imagine it otherwise.”

Some grading has already begun on the site of the playground, which is estimated to cost just over $126,000.

Gretna Crossing Park is anticipated to open in the summer of 2023.

