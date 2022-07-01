Portion of Gertrude Street, new K9 officer renamed for fallen Marine

Flanked by 40 members of the Patriot Guard Riders with flagstaffs held high, more than 200 family, friends, neighbors and well-wishers gathered Thursday morning to designate a street after fallen U.S. Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.

A portion of Gertrude Street from 157th and Emiline Streets to South 162nd Avenue and Harrison Streets was given the honorary designation of “Cpl. Daegan Page Street.”

Page’s mother and stepfather, Wendy and Craig Adelson live along the street. The dedication was approved by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners in March.

When commissioners Angi Burmeister and David Klug unveiled the street sign, Burmeister said it is “our families in the military are really the ones who understand sacrifice.

“Our goal was to try to make some good out of all of this,” said Greg Page, Daegan’s father. “Things like this do that. It helps us keep his name going. It is just amazing.”

In addition to the honorary designation, Sheriff Jeff Davis introduced the newest member of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office: a K9 named Daegan.

Wendy Adelson said her son would have been bemused by all the adulation.

“He would roll his eyes. He would be chuckling. He would be overwhelmed by the attention,” Adelson said.

“I was joking a little earlier that K9 Daegan looked a little anxious," she continued. "He’s a trained working dog, and he has to have tasks. You could tell when all of the attention was on him, and it wasn’t task oriented, he was a little bit anxious and excited.

"My son Daegan was like that as well. He had a task to do, and he would see all this and say ‘I’m just a guy,’” she added.

Page, 23, was among 13 U.S. service members and nearly 200 others killed on Aug. 26, 2021, in Afghanistan while helping in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan civilians from the Kabul airport.

He grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and Omaha, and he graduated from Millard South High School. Page was an avid hockey player and was a member of the state championship Westside Warrior team.

Page joined the Marines in 2017. During his service, he deployed to Japan, South Korea, Australia, Jordan and Afghanistan.

