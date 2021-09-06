Portion of Lincoln Road to close for construction

Lincoln Road will close from 206th Street to Highway 6/31 on Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Midwest DCM is scheduled to start on the intersection improvements to Highway 6 and Lincoln Road at that time.

The improvements consist of adding two right-turn lanes and lengthening the center turn lanes onto Highway 6, adding a third lane to the west approach of Lincoln Road and removing the temporary wood traffic signal and installing the permanent traffic signal.

The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting.

The Lincoln Road closure is expected to last through Oct. 1, along with a series of lane closures on the Highway during the course of construction.

