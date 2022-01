Gretna Public Schools will host a Preschool Open House Night on Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at each of its elementary school buildings.

Applications for preschool will be accepted beginning Feb. 21 and through March 11.

Eligible students must reside within the Gretna Public Schools District and be either age 4 by July 31, 2022 for consideration to the 4-year-old classrooms or age 3 by July 31, 2022 for acceptance to a 3-year-old classroom.