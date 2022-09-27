Public asked to give input on signs at Gretna Crossing Park

The Gretna community is invited to provide input and learn about the Gretna Crossing Park project during an open house Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at City Hall.
RDG Planning & Design is seeking comment on sign types and locations at the park before establishing final design guidelines for the park.
“This park will be a vibrant representation of the community,” RDG landscape architect Kene Okigbo said in a news release. “We’re excited to hear public comment to help us make sure we get the signage right.”
RDG worked with city officials on the logo for the park, which will be used throughout the park. The community is invited to help contribute to the character of the park by meeting with experiential designers and architects from RDG in the council chambers at 204 N. McKenna Ave.