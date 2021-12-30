Recycle your tree with Scouting for Trees

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 is again participating in the Scouting for Trees program.

Sign up to have your tree picked up and recycled by the Boy Scouts of America.

Remaining pickup dates include Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

Schedule tree pickup at least 24 hours in advance at scoutingfortrees.com or text 402-965-1458. Place your tree on the front lawn by 9 a.m. the day of your pickup.

If you tree was missed, you may call 402-965-1458 after 4 p.m.

