Recycle your tree with Scouting for Trees

010522-gb-news-scouting-for-trees-p1.jpg

Eli and Ryan Fuller pick up a tree for recycling on Dec. 26. Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 is working to recycle trees in Sarpy County through the annual Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Trees program.

 COURTESY BOY SCOUT TROOP 363

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 is again participating in the Scouting for Trees program.

Sign up to have your tree picked up and recycled by the Boy Scouts of America.

Remaining pickup dates include Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

Schedule tree pickup at least 24 hours in advance at scoutingfortrees.com or text 402-965-1458. Place your tree on the front lawn by 9 a.m. the day of your pickup.

If you tree was missed, you may call 402-965-1458 after 4 p.m.

Gretna School Board Digest

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved the upcoming retirements of Salli Wells, principal at Palisades Elementary School, and Roger Miller, director of student services, among other moves at its Dec. 13 meeting.

