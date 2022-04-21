Red Brick Run funds Gretna TeamMates program

It was a bit chilly on Saturday, April 2, but the weather didn't stop 175 runners from making their way the red brick roads of downtown Gretna.

Participants gathered at Gretna Elementary School under a flag -- flown by the Gretna Fire Department above the starting line -- for the annual Red Brick Run, a fundraiser for the Gretna TeamMates youth mentoring program.

"We received a lot of compliments on our new 10K route," said Michele Prell, who co-organizes the run with Jeff Spilinek. "In the past it had been a two-loop course."

The run was able to raise enough funds to cover all of the Gretna TeamMates program for a full year, organizers said. A number was not provided.

RESULTS

10K

1. Cory Logsdon, 36:55

2. Kayte Partch, 37:48

3. Daryn Bahn, 39:26

4. Jacob Henderson, 39:54

5. Alice Spence, 44:28

6. Lanee Lammers, 44:59

7. Curtis Harmon, 45:24

8. Michael Molacek, 47:28

9. Jeff Wickett, 47:41

10. Andy Stednitz, 47:42

5K

1. Kyle Schutte, 21:09

2. Thomas Reeves, 21:59

3. Grant Uden, 23:51

4. Eric Wyler, 24:03

5. Nate Barry, 24:25

6. Annabelle Rolf, 25:48

7. Michael Gaughen, 26:09

8. Kristin Mcgregor, 26:31

9. Kristina Branson, 26:53

10. Danielle Dewees, 26:55

Kids' Mile

1. Izik Ragatz, 7:48

2. Rayirth Pandit, 8:02

3. Tate Barry, 8:03

4. Harper Dickes, 8:17

5. Gavin Mcgregor, 8:35

6. Blakely Barry, 9:06

7. Adelaid Brozek, 9:19

8. Nev Dickes, 9:44

9. Zoe Seevers, 10:24

10. Miles Seevers, 11:04

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.