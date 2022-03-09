Red Brick Run returns April 2

After two years, including one virtual event and one canceled event, the Red Brick Run will return to live, in-person racing on Saturday, April 2.

In its seventh year, the Red Brick Run is the only fundraiser for the local Gretna chapter of TeamMates, a youth mentoring program founded in 1991 by Tom and Nancy Osborne. TeamMates aims to provide support and encouragement to school-aged youth.

All proceeds from the Red Brick Run stay in Gretna.

"We figured most people didn't want to go virtual, but out of everybody that registered for 2020, only one person wanted a refund when the race went virtual," said Michele Prell, who co-directs the race with Jeff Spilinek. "Everybody that stuck with us and did virtual, this year we gave a discount to them."

Organizers are hoping that more than 200 runners will sign up for the event's various races. That would be a record for the Red Brick Run, Prell said.

"Keeping awareness out there -- the awareness it creates for the Teammates program and the mentoring program here in Gretna -- and just helping grow the race," Prell said. "It's family-friendly with four different kids options, as well as the 5K and 10K."

The route begins at Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St., winding through the red brick streets of downtown Gretna, as well as the neighborhoods of Plum Creek, Chestnut Ridge and Copper Ridge.

Racers are asked to park at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S 216th St., and walk over to the starting line.

The youth races begin at 8 a.m. and the 10K run and 5K run/walk begin at 8:30 a.m.

Following the races, awards will be presented. The kids and 5K awards will start while the 10K race is still going on. This way, runners don't have to wait until after the 10K if they are done and want to go home, Prell said.

All participants receive a finisher woodallion (a wooden medal). Commemorative bricks will be presented to the male and female winner in the 5K, 10K and kids mile. Finishers will be recognized in categories separated by race and age within each race.

Cost is $30 for the 10K or 5K and $20 for the children’s mile; $15 for the children’s half- and quarter-mile. All prices are good through March 30. Add $5 if registering at packet pickup or the morning of the race. Late registration will begin April 2 at 6:45 a.m.

Registrants are asked to sign up by Wednesday, March 16 in order to guarantee they receive a long-sleeve Tek shirt, though registration will be open through the morning of the race.

Run Nebraska will provide chip timing for the 10K, 5K and kids mile events.

Packet pickup will be Friday, April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gretna Elementary School, or Saturday, April 2, beginning at 7 a.m.

"We want to thank the entire community for stepping up and either participating, volunteering or sponsoring the race," Prell said. "The community involvement with the whole race and helping out TeamMates, the whole community makes the race possible."

For more information or to register, visit redbrickrungretna.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.