Registration open for McKenna Market Mania

McKenna Market Mania will return to the downtown streets of Gretna this summer.

The flea market/craft show style event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Food trucks will also be on site.

This is the fourth year that the City of Gretna has sponsored the event. Each year, the city donates the money collected through booth fees to the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.

Vendor fees are $25 for one day in an outdoor space, or $40 for both days outdoors. Last year, the city opened up space in the garage next to City Hall.

“We’ll do that again this year,” said City Clerk Tammy Tisdall. “We’re doing a little bit smaller booths, hoping to get some more vendors in for a bigger variety.”

Indoor booths cost $80 for both days.

“It has grown every year,” Tisdall said. “More vendors means more donations we can send the food pantry.”

The event is open to those selling antiques, repurposed, vintage and handmade items. For more information, or to reserve a booth, email mckennamarket@gmail.com or call 402-332-3336.

“We’re just in the beginning stages and looking forward to having a bigger event than last year,” Tisdall said.

