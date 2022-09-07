REI Co-op to open with 3-day celebration, beginning Sept. 23

REI Co-op will open the doors to its first Nebraska location on Friday, Sept. 23.

To celebrate, the outdoor retailer invites the community to join a three-day celebration, which will run through Sept. 25 at the new Nebraska Crossing store, 21201 Nebraska Crossing Drive, just off Interstate 80, Exit 432.

The 22,000 square-foot store features a wide assortment of top-quality outdoor gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. A specialty bike shop is staffed with certified mechanics to tune or repair equipment.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday, during the weekend celebration. Giveaways will be available each day while supplies last. An outdoor social is scheduled every afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. with music, nonprofits and outdoor brands including Altra, Black Diamond, Brooks Running, Cascade Designs, Darn Tough, ENO, Gregory Mtn Products, Küat, Mountain Hardwear, Nikwax, Oboz Footwear, Osprey, Sea to Summit and Smartwool.

“REI aspires to be at the center of people’s active lifestyles,” Josh O’Connell, REI store manager, said in a press release. “Our team of 57 associates have a passion for the outdoors and we are ready to be a resource to the community.”

REI is country’s largest consumer co-op with 21.5 million lifetime members. Even before the outdoor retailer opens its doors, there are nearly 21,000 residents across Nebraska who have an REI membership, of which more than 14,000 members are in Gretna, Lincoln and Omaha.

Anyone is welcome to shop at REI, but members enjoy a range of benefits. Member perks include free shipping; a used gear trade-in program in exchange for REI gift cards; free bike flat tire repair and discounts on shop services, special pricing on REI experiences (classes, day trips and multiday adventure travel); a share of the co-op’s annual profits based on qualifying purchases; early access to gear and apparel, and more.

REI believes deeply in supporting the long-term health of the outdoors in the communities where it has a presence. The co-op annually invests millions of dollars in local nonprofit organizations to steward trails, waterways and parks and connect people to the outdoors. The company is investing a total of $20,000 in three regional nonprofits — Fontenelle Forest, Keep Omaha Beautiful, and THOR (Trails Have Our Respect) — in celebration of REI Gretna’s grand opening.