Reitmeier named Chamber community engagement coordinator

If you see Carrie Reitmeier at an upcoming Chamber event, say hello.

Reitmeier was recently named the new community engagement coordinator for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce. She’s been diving into community business happenings for just over a month.

Married for 30-plus years to husband Greg, Reitmeier has two children, both Gretna High School graduates. The family had lived in west Omaha since 1994, moving to Gretna in 2003 and transitioning their children from private school to a public high school.

“We traveled out here for small town, a nice community that was close to Omaha,” she said.

Reitmeier also works as the racquetball director at Genesis Health Clubs, formerly Prairie Life Fitness. Her position with the Chamber is part time.

“I play a lot of racquetball,” she said. “I’ve organized probably 100 racquetball tournaments in my career.”

Some for fundraising and others for fun, those tournaments are just a portion of Reitmeier’s outreach experience. She has also helped organize numerous fundraisers through St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Gretna Optimist Club, along with events benefiting Susan G. Komen for the Cure and Kristen Kuhn, a young woman from Gretna who battled Ewing’s sarcoma.

She started a dance at her former parish, building up a similar event at St. Patrick’s, which ran for seven years.

“I know so many people here and I really do love our community,” Reitmeier said. “I love fundraising. It just sounded like a fun, rewarding, exciting and community-building way to stay involved.

“The board’s been very helpful and supportive. It’s going good.”

Reitmeier replaces Kara Alexander, who resigned from the Chamber in anticipation of the birth of her second daughter.

Chamber Board President Doug Ortilieb said the board is excited about developing the position with Reitmeier involved.

“What excites us about Carrie, as a board, is the business approach she would bring to the position,” he said. “We’re finally large enough; we need somebody to keep the board accountable. Carrie brings a lot of organization to the position.”

Ortlieb said that the ability to organize events that raise funds for the Chamber is crucial to the position. The board would rather provide opportunities to its members, relying on events to raise money rather than membership dues.

“She comes from a great family, well-respected in the community, always doing for others,” Ortlieb said of Reitmeier, noting they’re qualities necessary for the job.

“We are giving. We work for the members,” he said.

