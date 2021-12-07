 Skip to main content
RELC brings Christmas concert to Gretna

120821-gb-news-concert-p1.jpg

Peter Eide performs holiday music at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church in 2019. Eide will be back at RELC for a performance on Sunday, Dec. 12.

 COURTESY TYLER JOHNSON/RELC

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church will bring Peter Eide’s “This Christmas” concert to the Gretna community this weekend.

The Christmas concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the church, 153 S McKenna Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public for a freewill offering.

The church will offer refreshments in the form of cookies and popcorn for sale as a fundraiser to offset some of the concert costs.

Eide has performing in the Gretna community for a number of years. This is his third Christmas concert at Resurrection Lutheran.

“Especially with COVID, I think people have been so isolated,” said Beth Rippe, who’s helped organize the event. “It’s just a great time of year to get everyone back together again and just celebrate the reason for Christmas.

“Everybody’s welcome. We just want everybody to come, take a minute from their busy lives, slow down and enjoy the season.”

For more information, visit relchurch.net, call 402-332-3383 or email Rippe at barippe@cox.net.

