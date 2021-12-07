RELC brings Christmas concert to Gretna

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church will bring Peter Eide’s “This Christmas” concert to the Gretna community this weekend.

The Christmas concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the church, 153 S McKenna Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public for a freewill offering.

The church will offer refreshments in the form of cookies and popcorn for sale as a fundraiser to offset some of the concert costs.

Eide has performing in the Gretna community for a number of years. This is his third Christmas concert at Resurrection Lutheran.

“Especially with COVID, I think people have been so isolated,” said Beth Rippe, who’s helped organize the event. “It’s just a great time of year to get everyone back together again and just celebrate the reason for Christmas.

“Everybody’s welcome. We just want everybody to come, take a minute from their busy lives, slow down and enjoy the season.”

For more information, visit relchurch.net, call 402-332-3383 or email Rippe at barippe@cox.net.

