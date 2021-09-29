RELC celebrates sanctuary, Narthex updates

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church celebrated its Narthex remodel on Sunday morning.

The project is another in a series of updates at the church. The sanctuary was updated in 2019 and featured cleaning and repairs to the stained glass windows, additional seating, new paint and flooring, and accessibility improvements.

The Narthex update was a second phase of the project and focused on enhancing ADA accessibility.

The remodel gives the area a new, “more welcoming” look, said Bill Schwarten, RELC Council president.

The last major update was more than 40 years ago.

Sunday’s event served as a dedication for both the renovated sanctuary and Narthex. The service was followed by a reception featuring donuts and coffee.

