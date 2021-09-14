Resurrection gives back through God's Work, Our Hands

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church participated in its annual God’s Work, Our Hands series of service events, organized by the church’s Local & World Service Team.

Volunteers prepared, purchased and delivered a meal for the families staying at the Children’s Hospital Rainbow House on Sunday.

People were encouraged to purchase items from an Amazon wish list created by Least of My Brethren, a group of volunteers from the Omaha and Council Bluffs metros looking to make a difference for the homeless.