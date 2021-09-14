Resurrection gives back through God's Work, Our Hands

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church participated in its annual God’s Work, Our Hands series of service events, organized by the church’s Local & World Service Team.
The weekend series offered multiple service and donation opportunities:
10 volunteers helped Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy decorate Saturday for the annual Blue Jeans and Dreams fundraiser that evening.
20 youth and adult volunteers created Blessing Bags for Sarpy County CASA.
Volunteers prepared, purchased and delivered a meal for the families staying at the Children’s Hospital Rainbow House on Sunday.
People were encouraged to purchase items from an Amazon wish list created by Least of My Brethren, a group of volunteers from the Omaha and Council Bluffs metros looking to make a difference for the homeless.