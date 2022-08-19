Run collecting money for colon cancer awareness

An active individual, Chris Snowardt of Gretna was working out regularly and eating well in 2012. In the best shape of his life, he said he’d recently run a triathlon. Everything was going well, and Snowardt thought he was healthy.

That was until a doctor discovered a tumor the size of a walnut. He was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Colon cancer is a slow growing cancer, but it's a deadly one,” Snowardt said.

With no family history of cancer, this out-of-the-blue diagnosis was shocking, Snowardt said. He was just 39, while he said this disease typically develops in one’s late 40s.

Snowardt underwent oral chemotherapy, then radiation. It shrunk the tumor to the size of a pencil eraser. Following colon surgery, he underwent a different type of chemotherapy until April 2013.

At last, he was cancer-free. It’s stayed that way ever since.

Now recovered, Snowardt has returned to triathlons. He completes about a half dozen races every summer. He works out multiple times every week.

“(Getting cancer) forced me to be diligent about my weight, be more diligent about drinking alcohol and listen to my body,” Snowardt said.

Snowardt often spends his time at children's sporting events. He has two daughters. Now engaged to be married, he will also soon have four step sons.

This cancer survivor now feels compelled to help others prevent colon cancer or detect the disease early. He volunteers with the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force.

For the last 14 years, this nonprofit has held the Boxer 500 Run & Walk. The next event is Sunday at 8 a.m. at Werner Park in Papillion.

Attendees are encouraged to wear boxers while participating in the colon cancer awareness walk or run.

It’s not a competition, Snowardt said. Though some may take it seriously, he said most just want to get in a nice jog or walk. Each registrant receives a medal for their participation, the release states.

Local radio personality Crash Davis, who survived colon cancer, will host the event. Live music will motivate participants. The Pancake Man will be around to enjoy breakfast after the run/walk.

“It’s just a fun, family atmosphere,” Snowardt said.

All proceeds will go to enhancing colon cancer awareness locally, Snowardt said, which will help prevent the disease or detect it early.

This is crucial, Snowardt said. He unknowingly had some symptoms of the cancer for about two months before finally scheduling a doctor’s appointment. He hopes the task force can help more people get medical attention sooner.

“You've got to listen to your body,” Snowardt said. “You’ve got to go in and get screened.”

There is also a virtual event from Aug. 20-21. Those interested in registering for either should visit coloncancertaskforce.org/boxer-500.