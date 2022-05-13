 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SAL recognizes military enlistees

The Gretna Sons of the American Legion hosted its annual Salute to Service on April 29.

The event featured a dinner and short recognition program at Legion Post 216, serving to recognize students who have committed to military service upon graduation from Gretna High School.

Loren Foged, an active member of Legion Post 216 with 28 years of service to the United States Navy, served as the guest speaker.

The following students were recognized:

Paul Lenz, Army

Alexa Johnson, Air Force

Gage Ehlers, Army National Guard

Kyle Adams, Marines

