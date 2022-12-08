 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa will visit Gretna Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday

121521-gb-news-santa-p3.jpg

Santa greets the crowd at the new Gretna fire station on Dec. 11, 2021, after arriving by helicopter to the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Santa at the Fire Station event.

 RACHEL GEORGE, GRETNA BREEZE

Santa will visit the new Gretna Volunteer Fire Department station on Saturday morning.

The public is meet with Santa between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Santa will arrive at 10:30 a.m. at 21825 Capehart Road.

Cookies, hot cocoa, coloring and crafts will be available while children wait their turn to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Children should bring their letters to Santa for the elves to collect.

GVFD will also be collecting donations for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry at the event. Attendees are asked to bring donations of canned goods or nonperishable items to help stock the shelves at the local pantry.

