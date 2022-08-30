Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training

The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class to the general public on Sept. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bellevue.

The CERT Basic Training is a free course that educates people about disaster preparedness and teaches skills that are important to know in a disaster. Topics covered include fire safety and utility controls, light search and rescue operations, disaster medical operations, and more.

Those interested in attending this class or a future class are encouraged to fill out the application form at tinyurl.com/sarpycertform. Space is limited.

For more information about the CERT program, visit sarpy.gov/cert.