Sarpy County Commissioner Jim Warren will run for reelection

Current District 5 Commissioner Jim Warren has announced he will seek reelection to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. Warren, a Republican from Gretna, has been serving on the County Board since 2011. District 5 is made up of much of rural Sarpy County and includes Gretna and Springfield.

“During my time on the Sarpy County Board we have faced and overcome many challenges,” Warren said in a press release announcing his reelection bid. “I have always tried to be a conservative and independent voice for the taxpayers.”

Warren has spent much of his life serving Gretna and Sarpy County, the release said. Before his retirement in 2020, Warren served for 40 years on the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department, including in leadership roles as assistant chief and captain, president of the corporate offices, vice president secretary and as a member of the Board of Directors. Warren was elected to the Gretna City Council in 1990 before being elected as mayor three times, serving from 1992 to 2004.

“Sarpy County is the fastest growing county in Nebraska. We have put a lot of work and thought into making sure the county has been prepared with the infrastructure needed to accommodate the growth that fuels our local economies. Without good roads and upgrades to our wastewater system none of this would be possible. The businesses and jobs would go elsewhere,” he said. “I am asking voters to let me finish the job we have started.”

In his announcement, Warren also highlighted that Sarpy County remained open for business during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While many other areas closed or placed stiff limitations on what people could do, we put our trust in the people to take responsibility. We trusted our citizens," he said.

After working with the family insurance and real estate businesses, Warren has spent the last 13 years with Journey Church in Gretna. He has been married to his wife Patricia “Patti” Sandin for 43 years and they have three children and four grandchildren.