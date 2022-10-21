Sarpy County Community Service Office seeks new nonprofit partners

The Sarpy County Community Service Office is looking for additional nonprofit partners to offer community service opportunities that are in need of volunteers.
Community service participants are both adults and juveniles who need to complete court-ordered community service hours, according to a release on the county's website.
“We’d like to expand the agencies we work with, and this is a great way for nonprofits to carry out their missions while helping our participants meet their goals,” said Sheris Nuzum, Sarpy County’s juvenile community service program coordinator.
Interested nonprofits can contact Nuzum at 402-593-5930 or snuzum@sarpy.gov.