Sarpy County lowers tax levy, adopts $289M budget, prioritizes road project

As Sarpy County continues to grow, so does the county government’s budget — even if that growth means the county’s tax levy will actually fall next year.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved a $289 million budget for next fiscal year on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the largest county budget to date.

Despite a $50 million increase from fiscal year 2022, the 2023 budget reduced the property tax levy by 4% to 28.496 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 29.69 cents.

The budget includes $22 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and $59 million from a 2022 highway allocation pledge bond. It also covers critical expenses for the coming year, notably the final $9 million to complete the new $82 million correctional center.

The 150,000 square foot facility — which will house 362 inmates and have a dedicated behavioral health unit, secure courtroom and video arraignment areas, and space for educational and rehabilitative programming – is scheduled to open in January.

The county is hiring 33 employees, including 26 staff members for the new jail facility. All county employees will receive a wage increase, too.

Separate from the county’s budget, the board also approved the levies for the Eastern Sarpy Suburban, Gretna Rural, Millard Suburban, Papillion Rural and Springfield Rural Fire Districts, as well as the Sarpy County Agricultural Society, which puts on the county fair. Each entity had minimal levy decreases.

While the county levy is now at its lowest level in 40 years, valuations in the county have risen on average nearly 7%, which means many property owners end up paying more in taxes.

“We understand the valuations have increased quite a bit, and we don’t have any control over that,” county board chair Don Kelly said. “But being able to make a measurable difference (in the levy), albeit small, on the county side, I think is really remarkable.”

The largest portion of the county’s new budget, $84.8 million, will be spent on county roads, including $59 million from a 2022 highway allocation pledge bond.

“About three years ago, the county board decided it wanted to get more aggressive at delivering road projects to the public,” Sarpy County Deputy Administrator Scott Bovick said.

County roads dominated board proceedings. The county’s one and six year road program received a hearing and approval, designating prioritized projects for the coming year, including $48 million for three large-scale items.

Construction on the CONNECTSarpy program — the area between 168th and 204th streets, Harrison Street to Highway 370 – continues with projects around West Giles area. Work along 180th Street should be complete by fall, with construction on the 192nd Street corridor beginning in 2023.

There will also be work on Platteview Road from Highway 75 to Highway 31 as well as work on 114th Street from Schram Road to Capehart Road.

Other projects in the coming year include replacing the bridges on 75th Street south of Platteview Road and 120th Street south of Buffalo Road with culverts, as well as several arterial roads to facilitate new development.