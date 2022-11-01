Sarpy County Museum plans much larger footprint with move to Papillion

The Sarpy County Museum plans to build a new, expanded facility at the corner of Highway 370 and South 90th Street in Papillion.

The museum would move from its current home at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue, situated along the fence of Offutt Air Force Base near the Bellevue gate, to a centrally located position in Sarpy County.

With room for the museum’s current collection, traveling exhibits, administrative offices, educational areas and archival storage, the three-acre site would feature a 28,000-square-foot museum. It would be more accessible and have improved parking, walkability and visibility to the public.

Expanding the museum will make space to house the nationally renowned Wimmer Railroad Collection, the crown jewel of the museum’s future space.

Ben Justman, the museum’s executive director, said the project would come at a cost of between $12 million and $15 million, and a capital campaign will be launched to raise the funds privately. Justman expects about three years will be needed for fundraising, planning, construction and relocation of the museum’s collection, including moving a historic railroad depot and caboose.

“We are thrilled to launch this step in the growth of the museum,” Justman said. “Celebrating the human ingenuity of our communities, industries and global impact in a dynamic new facility will strengthen our mission to preserve and promote Sarpy County history. We look forward to working with our many partners and supporters to create this valuable community resource.”

Next steps

To prepare for the move, the museum has hired Paul J. Strawhecker Inc. to provide development support.

“They’ve got local connections,” Justman said, noting that Strawhecker is wrapping up the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial project in Papillion.

While the price tag is high, Justman said, a feasibility study found it has potential and it’s considerably less than, say, the renovation of the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha.

“This has a real influence throughout the Omaha metro,” Justman said. “Because there’s a railroad connection, there’s really some potential to more regionally and nationally bring in extra dollars.”

The museum is forming committees for various parts of the project, including detailing the stories to be told at the new space and how they will be told. Justman said he expects digital components and a more modern approach to the museum.

“Museum science has evolved and changed over the years,” Justman said. “We want to make sure that there’s some engaging opportunities for folks.”

Current space

The current building was designed without any space for collection storage, requiring the museum to forfeit a used book area to store materials.

In the back room, shelves are crammed full of items, including archived copies of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times, Gretna Breeze and other historic Sarpy County newspapers.

Furthermore, Justman noted, the history of La Vista is entirely absent from the museum.

“That’s a disservice to not just that community but the whole of the Omaha metro,” Justman said.

The remedy is additional space, growing from its current exhibition space of about 4,000 square feet.

What will happen to the existing building? It sits on land owned by the City of Bellevue and designed as a park, while the building itself is owned by Sarpy County and was built using federal funding.

Justman said the decision what to do with the building ultimately will be up to county officials — or, at the very least, not up to the museum to determine.

“Well above my paygrade,” Justman said. “I don’t know what they’ll do with it.”

Cooperation

The new Sarpy County Museum will go in the spot that had earlier this year been proposed for a funeral home with on-site crematoriums. More than 70 Papillion residents packed City Hall in June in opposition to a special use permit, and the developer opted to withdraw the plans.

The site at the southwest corner of 90th Street and Gold Coast Road sits on land owned adjacent to Trinity Lutheran Church in the Walnut Creek area. The church owns the land and was looking for a neighbor that would be an appropriate fit to the space.

“They’re willing to work with us a lot,” Justman said, noting that the museum has put down earnest money on the land.

The church and museum could share a parking lot, he said. Having a space that could accommodate a crowd next door could also prove useful for special events at the museum if shared use agreements could be hammered out.

Papillion Mayor David Black said he would help on a personal basis with the museum’s forthcoming campaign.

New collection

The Wimmer Railroad Collection — collected privately by Bill and Judy Wimmer — includes more than 10,000 pieces of railroad history.

Highlights of the collection include an electric train model city, a Union Pacific Plymouth Industrial locomotive, a UP section maintenance car, a telephone operator’s switchboard, railroad communication signals, dining sets, engineering tools and other materials.

The Sarpy County Museum currently features the oldest still-standing train depot in Nebraska adjacent to its facility. The depot was built in 1869 by the Omaha Southwestern Railroad and later served the Burlington Railroad. It was relocated to the museum grounds in 1987 and has been restored with artifacts from early railroad history in the county. It’ll move to the new site.

The museum also acquired a 1960s era Union Pacific caboose, which it moved to the grounds in Bellevue from Springfield’s Buffalo Park in 2014. The caboose has been under renovation, and it will make the journey to Papillion.

Railroad tourism

Making the Wimmer collection available to the public would add another destination in the metro area for those interested in railroad history.

“Accepting the Wimmer Railroad Collection and expanding the museum into a true educational center is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Sarpy County Tourism Director Fred Uhe said in a brochure about the museum’s expansion plans distributed with a news release Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Durham Museum in Omaha is housed in the historic Union Station and features train cars from the 1940s and ‘50s, including a Pullman car, along with an O scale model train display.

Kenefick Park, located up a hill from Lauritzen Gardens, has two locomotives on display: a Centennial No. 6900, the largest diesel-electric locomotive ever built, and a Big Boy No. 4023, the largest steam locomotive ever built.

Council Bluffs offers two railroad museums — the Union Pacific Museum and the RailsWest Museum — along with the Golden Spike Monument, marking the eastern terminus of the first transcontinental railroad. The UP Museum is housed in a historic Carnegie library, while RailsWest is on the site of an 1899 depot built for the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad that’s adjacent to a working railyard.

“There’s definitely a railroad fan base,” Justman said. “The way like coal miners are, railroaders are similar — it’s like in their blood. And then there’s tons of children — and I think of myself as a 10-year-old boy — who love trains, and there’s that whole aspect as well.”

In Papillion, a historical marker by the Sump Memorial Library commemorates where the Union Pacific main line passed through the 1870s railroad town. The Wimmer collection would add more about Sarpy County’s railroading history to the narrative across the metro area.

“Papillion was the main line of the Union Pacific when they first expanded,” Justman said. “That’s what defined our downtown, and that’s a lot of why we exist. So to have that rail collection there — it’s kind of UP-centric — it just seems natural with the history.”

Justman said the UP Museum in Council Bluffs was given the first opportunity to acquire the collection, but they had to pass due to space constraints.

“We see them as a potential strong partner across the river,” Justman said. “They already had us over for Railroad Days.”

Community stories

Inside the current facility, the museum’s permanent exhibits provide information and artifacts illuminating the history of early residents, agriculture, transportation, the military and local communities.

After the expansion, Justman said the museum plans to share history related to five pillars: military history, community history, early history, transportation and agriculture.

As Nebraska’s first city, Bellevue will remain prominently featured in the museum

“The new locations going to give us an opportunity to tell more of Bellevue’s history,” Justman said. “it’s an integral part of the story of Sarpy County.”

Leaving Bellevue

That said, the impending departure from Bellevue prompted some community reaction lamenting the loss for the city.

Justman said the decision came down to the best available location for the expanded museum, after an intense search process.

“Bellevue is near and dear,” Justman said. “We’re not abandoning Bellevue.”

The museum offers tours of several Olde Towne landmarks, including the Log Cabin at 1805 Hancock St., Old First Presbyterian Church at 2002 Franklin St., and the Fontenelle Bank at the corner of Mission Avenue and Main Street. Tours are also provided upon request of the Moses Merrill Mission site southwest of Bellevue, where La Platte Road turns into South 56th Street.

Those will continue to be offered by request, Justman said.

The Sarpy County Historical Society was founded in 1934 in Papillion, with the aim to save the Moses Merrill Mission — although it ultimately burned to the ground. In 1954, the society purchased the Bellevue Log Cabin and operated a storefront museum in the 1960s. It moved to its current spot in the late 1970s.

“We’ll still have, obviously, historical roots in Bellevue,” Justman said. “There’s still a lot of history here that we can focus in on.”

About 15 years ago, there was a plan proposed to renovate the museum and make it more touristy — focused on the legend of Peter Sarpy. Justman said it wasn’t viable and wouldn’t have served the community — especially not in the way the expanded museum will.

“There’s a delicate balance of serving the community, and that is the heart of what we do,” Justman said. “We went through a very thorough process.”

Site considered

One site in particular near the Twin Creek area of Bellevue was advocated for by Mayor Rusty Hike.

Justman said the museum’s initial conversations about a new location included meeting with Hike, when the Wimmer first asked if the museum wanted the collection.

Justman said conversations were also held with Black and La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig.

“But (Kindig) said at that first meeting, if it’s not my community, I’ll still support it. And David Black said a similar thing, too. So we feel like we were really impartial on what’s best for all of Sarpy County,” Justman said.

The museum brought on a project management team specialized in construction to help with site selection. Conservations were held with the Bellevue and Sarpy chambers, and the request for proposals was spread throughout the county.

Several sites were considered, but ultimately the unanimous choice made by members of the museum’s executive board was the location near 90th Street and Highway 370.

In an interview Thursday, Black said he thinks the central location will help the museum reach across the county’s five cities.

“If it’s sitting there, Bellevue residents can get there just as easy as Gretna residents, Springfield as easy as La Vista, so from the countywide perspective, it made a ton of sense,” Black said.

Hike said the Twin Creek site would have come with about a $1.5 million investment, two-thirds from an investor and one-third from the city. The city discussed having an library annex in the same area, which Hike said had an historical Union Pacific railroad line through it.

“We had a pretty good plan,” Hike said. “Obviously, somebody came up with a better plan.”

Hike said the museum has felt like a Bellevue museum, and he’s been asked whether the city needs its own museum — although he said he couldn’t imagine adding that to the to-do list at this point in time.

“It’s tough to see them leave,” Hike said. “They definitely needed an upgrade. That building, you know, it’s old. It’s not big enough.”

Work to do

A lot remains before the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new museum.

Beyond construction costs, the capital campaign will aim to set aside dollars for ongoing operation the museum, which receives a modest allocation from the Sarpy County government as part of its annual budget.

Adding to the museum’s existing endowment would make sure there’s a cushion during economic recessions and should keep the museum from adding substantially to the county taxpayer’s bill.

“This project is really going to be driven by private funds,” Justman said. “The county has been very generous in supporting us, and so it’s worth recognizing that, but it’s also about being responsible with dollars.”

Justman said discussions about memberships and other ways to seek public support are underway as well.

“We have some work to do,” Justman said. “And we’re gong to need community help to make this happen.”