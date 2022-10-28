 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sarpy County receives dividends check from workers comp pool

  • 0
110222-bl-news-dividend-check.jpg

Darrell Zabrocki, a member of NIRMA's board of directors, presents Sarpy County’s dividend check to his fellow board member and Sarpy County Chief Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore, a fellow board member, during the NIRMA’s annual membership conference Oct. 20-21 in Kearney.

 NIRMA

Sarpy County received a $36,255 dividend check from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association II, the county's workers' compensation coverage and risk management services provider.

The dividend was part of a half-million dollar distribution shared with 81 Nebraska counties and eight county-associated agencies, according to a news release.

Sarpy County has received a total of $2,357,648 in dividends since becoming a member of NIRMA II in 1988.

NIRMA II is owned and operated by the member counties and county-associated public entities to which it provides affordable coverage.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert