Sarpy County resident tapped to run Legal Aid of Nebraska

Legal Aid of Nebraska announced its new executive director, who'll take the reins of the largest statewide nonprofit civil legal aid provider in Nebraska on Oct. 10.

Laurie Heer Dale, a resident of north-central Sarpy County, had been the director of the Nebraska State Bar Association's Volunteer Lawyers Project, where she helped attorneys provide volunteer services to state residents.

"Her experience, knowledge, and passion for ensuring equal justice for all Nebraskans will continue to move our already strong organization forward as we enter our 60th year of service,” Legal Aid of Nebraska's board president Amy Van Horne said in a release.

Heer Dale previously worked for Legal Aid of Nebraska as director of client and community engagement services, director of access, managing attorney for AccessLine and coordinator of the private attorney involvement program. She started her legal career with the nonprofit in 2002 and is a graduate of the Creighton University School of Law.

"Providing access to legal assistance and representation is essential to ensuring fairness and justice for low-income individuals and families. Legal Aid is here to make that happen across our state,” Heer Dale said in a release.