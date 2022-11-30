Sarpy Serenaders announce 23rd annual Christmas show

The Sarpy Serenaders barbershop chorus will hold its 23rd annual "A Community Christmas Serenade" show on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The annual tradition expanded in 2005 to include several church and bell choirs, as well as other musical ensembles. It opens with popular secular music by the Serenaders then, after a short prayer, incorporates sacred music "with the emphasis on the real meaning of Christmas," according to a news release.

The audience is invited to sing along with the transition music that is played and projected on the screen while performers on stage change. The finale will be “O Holy Night” sung by everyone in the building, as well as those watching a livestream -- including troops stationed away from their families.

The show starts at 3 p.m. at Thanksgiving Church near 36th Street and Highway 370 in Bellevue. There is no charge for admission.