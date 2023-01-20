Sawyer was heart and soul of Gretna Arbor Society

Ron Sawyer was a member of the Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board) since 1997. He served on the Gretna Arbor Society longer than any other member.

Sawyer spent countless hours planting, watering, mulching and providing care for the trees in the city of Gretna.

During his tenure on the board, he worked on four major tree planting projects.

The first project involved the potting of 150 trees and then the planting of these trees over a three year period in the different parks around the city of Gretna.

The second involved a grant of $4,000 from the Omaha Public Power District that involved the planting of trees around the Gretna Elementary School.

The third project dealt with the planting of 200 trees and shrubs within Gretna’s city limits. The grant for this project totaled $6,000.

The last major tree planting project Sawyer played a major role in was OPPD’s Branching Out Initiative after the snow storm of 1997. Trees were acquired from OPPD, potted up and cared for in the Gretna tree nursery. These trees were then given out freely to the citizens of the city so they could be planted in their lawns.

Sawyer was the one that ensured these young trees received the tender loving care they needed to survey in the nursery.

The Gretna Arbor Society has given away hundreds of trees yearly thought the Gretna Arbor Society Tree Planting and Tree Giveaway Workshop. This event is conducted annually on a Saturday in September rain or shine, and Sawyer was always present to help the citizens select the best tree for their home or business location.

Sawyer worked to improve the care and planting of trees in Plum Creek Park acquired during a Gretna City annexation. The trees in this park were neglected badly by the developer the original installer.

Sawyer worked to improve the health of these trees by having the dead and dying trees taken out, mulching the remaining trees and moving some of the trees planted to close together by tree spaded to a different location in the park.

The City of Gretna realized it needed additional space for additional sport fields. The city was able to buy 160 acres of land south of the town and started the development of the Fields of Gretna Sports Park, now called Gretna Crossing Park.

Sawyer was a key player in the planting, mulching and watering of the first trees planted in this park though the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District's Celebrate Trees Grant Program. He spent numerous hours watering these trees planted in a very harsh, wind sweep location.

Sawyer did slowed down as he matured but he continued to help out with Gretna’s spring and fall tree plantings.

His countless and tireless efforts to ensure the trees in Gretna were taken care of property were the reasons he was designation the first ever Gretna Arbor Society emeritus member and received the Gretna Arbor Society's Relict Bur Oak Award at the Gretna Leo Royal 2021 spring tree planting.