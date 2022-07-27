SCHEDULE: Gretna Days offers 4 days of activities for all ages

Thursday, July 28

Gretna Days Carnival runs 6 to 10 p.m. at Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Sam’s Amusements will offer all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.

Friday, July 29

Gretna Days Golf Tournament runs noon to 6 p.m. at Tiburon Golf Course, 10302 S. 168th St. The four-man golf scramble includes a meal. Advanced registration required.

Campus Life Dodgeball Tournament runs 4 to 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St. Open to children entering grades six through nine this fall. Six to 10 players per co-ed team. Advanced registration encouraged but day-of registration permitted. Players should wear a team shirt, jersey or costume during play. Cost is $40 per team. Concessions are available to purchase. Prizes are given for winning team and best team uniform or costume.

Antique Tractor Pull runs 5 to 11 p.m. at Gretna Gas & Lube/Mr. Tire, 610 Highway 6. Find complete rules and weight classes at whitmoresled.com.

Bags, Beer & Brats runs 5 to 10 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church parking lot on the south side of Angus Road. The parish and Gretna Knights of Columbus and Gretna Optimist Club presents Gretna’s own Tyler Anthony Band plus food options — brats, hot dogs and burgers — until 8 p.m. and a beer garden and a variety of pop and water until 9:30 p.m. The fourth annual cornhole (aka bags) tournament starts promptly at 5 p.m.

Gretna Days Carnival runs 6 to 10 p.m. at Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Sam’s Amusements will offer all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.

Gretna Days Free Night at the Movies featuring “The Greatest Showman” starts at 8 p.m. at the Gretna High School football stadium. Gates open at 7 a.m. Concessions are available for purchase. Outside food and drink prohibited. Free admission and parking. Stadium seating available or blankets allowed on the field. No lawn chairs or pets permitted. Food and drink other than water not allowed on the field. The 2022 Citizen of the Year will be announced during the family movie night.

The Kiddie Academy Gretna Days Firework Show will follow the conclusion of the movie at Gretna High School about 9:45 p.m. Fireworks will be launched east of the high school by Gretna’s own Peters Pyrotechnic Productions.

Saturday, July 30

Resurrection Run returns from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave. The event features a three and a five mile run/walk through Gretna finishing on the cobblestones of McKenna Avenue, as well as a one mile kids run starting at 8 a.m. Medals awarded to first and second places in each age group. Registration includes a pancake breakfast at the church following the run. Proceeds support youth groups at the church.

Men’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. art North Park 1 and Gretna Middle School. Sponsored by the Gretna Softball Association, the double elimination tournament costs $200 per team and follows USA/ASA rules.

Gretna Days Craft Show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gretna High School. The seventh annual show features a wide range of crafters and home-based businesses.

Kiddie Parade runs 9 to 10 a.m. along McKenna Avenue in front of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Children ages 10 and under are invited to participate. Registration is held before the parade. Categories for entries are storybook characters, sports stars, superheroes and wheels, wheels, wheels — featuring bikes, trikes, wagons, etc. Prizes are given for the top three places in each category.

Grand Parade runs 10:30 a.m. to noon with lineup at Gretna Middle School starting at 9 a.m. The parade route starts at the Gretna Public Library and follows McKenna Avenue north to Angus Street east, ending at the Gretna Public Pool — the same route it has followed in the past. Advanced registration required with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hillcrest Silver Ridge Hot Dog Feed runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20332 Hackberry Drive. After the parade, stop by for complimentary hot dogs, chips, lemonade, tea and ice cream.

Gretna High School Dance Team Fundraiser Lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Peterson Park. After the parade, enjoy a pizza lunch with dessert and drink for $5. Proceeds help the team travel to Orlando for the High School National Team Competition.

Gretna Days Carnival runs noon to 11 p.m. at Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Sam’s Amusements will offer all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25 from noon to 5 p.m. Evening hours are tickets only.

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull immediately follows the parade at about 12:30 p.m. at Peterson Park. Winners are eligible to go on to the state competition.

Garden Tractor Pull runs 1 to 4 p.m. in Village Square. Classes and rules can be found at wigtpulling.com. Classes available for all levels of pullers. Must have working kill switch and wheelie bars to compete. Weigh-in and registration begins at 11 a.m. for competitors.

Gretna Days/Campus Life High School Pool Party runs 7 to 11 p.m. at the Gretna City Pool in Peterson Park. Party is for high school students.

Gretna Days Dance and Beer Garden runs 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Village Square off Highway 6 and Highway 370. The event features opening act Cooper James at 7 p.m. followed by Lemon Fresh Day. Plenty of seating available, as well as food vendors. Proceeds support Gretna Days. Must be 21 or older.

Saturday, July 31

Gretna Days Community Picnic runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peterson Park. Free picnic lunch provided by donors and sponsors.

Gretna Days Rides, Games and Fun runs 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Peterson Park. Activities will be available for 50 cents each. Live music will fill the park throughout the afternoon. Animal encounters will be available this year.

Road Burners Car Show runs noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Gretna along McKenna Avenue. Show features classic cars and motorcycles. Special club-made trophies awarded for special cars and motorcycles. Food trucks available. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and trophies presented at 3:30 p.m.

Grand Opening of the Gretna Fire Museum will be at 1 p.m. at 410 W. Angus Road.

Ice Cream Social runs 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St. Free ice cream to celebrate the Sunday of Gretna Days.