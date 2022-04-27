School Board Digest: April 25, 2022

At its April 25 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education heard an update on its Master Plan.

Lana Bayless, civil engineer with DLR Group, presented a number of maps and spreadsheets that document and analyze district growth projections. The plan is used as the district considers when and where to open new schools.

GPS is in the middle of planning for its eighth elementary building and third middle school. After opening Falling Waters Elementary in 2020 and Harvest Hills Elementary in 2021, that rapid need is expected to slow a bit.

“I think you’re five to six years out from needing elementary number nine,” Bayless said.

Currently, the total Gretna Public Schools student population is 6,082. Projections for five years from now estimate the number at around 7,800.

The plan is reassessed every five to six years and was last updated in 2017.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Approved four resignations: Jill Bernal, Tamara Johnson, Katy Kennedy and Hannah Kessenich.

• Approved 11 new teacher contracts: Lindsey Cihal, Rachel Powers, Seth McKenzie, Katherine Jackson, Traci Walter, Doria Linhardt, Karen Turczak and Natalie Moore.

• Approved the schematic design for Gretna’s third middle school building.

Mike Kros, architect with the district’s hired design firm DLR Group, said the design is based off of Aspen Creek Middle School, with “a few adjustments.”

Adjustments include a “more efficient layout” of classrooms and changes at the entryway for better flow and safety, Kros said. The improvements were made largely based on suggestions by current staff and administration.

“Basically, the guts are the same as Aspen Creek, we’re just updating design and image so that it has its own identity,” Kros said.

Construction on the building is slated to begin in spring 2023 with completion set for fall 2025.

Kros then provided an update on current construction projects throughout the district, including Gretna East High School and the Rec and Aquatic Center at Gretna Crossing Park.

• Received a report for the Committee on American Civics. The presentation highlighted how technology has enhanced and update the People of the Past project at the middle school level.

• Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle provided a preliminary budget presentation focused on the elementary schools.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The time was changed so that board members could attend the Gretna High School Honors Night that evening. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.