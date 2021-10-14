School Board Digest: Gretna board hears update on enrollment

At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved Mark Hauptman as the GPS delegate to the Nebraska Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.

• Approved and authorized the execution of a permanent easement with SID 343 of Sarpy County Nebraska. The easement is along the district's property, planned for it's third middle school, along 192nd Street and Giles Road. The easement, on the western edge of the property, was granted to provide sewer service to a new development, Remington West.

• Approved a three-year interlocal agreement with GOALS Center, which addresses absenteeism and at-risk behavior, as required by state statute.

• Heard an update on enrollment. As of Oct. 1, there were a total of 6,087 students attending Gretna Public Schools, an increase of 495 from two years ago. The total population of people living in the GPS district is 28,350, with hundreds more lots being built.

• Heard an update on the 1:1 technology program implemented through iPads at the middle school level.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.

— Rachel George

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.