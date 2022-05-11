School Board Digest: May 9, 2022

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education held a short meeting on Monday, May 9.

The board moved its meeting to 5 p.m. so that board members could attend Honors Night at Gretna High School that evening.

In action, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Danielle Hyatt at the conclusion of the school year.

• Approved the contracts of Melanie Hergenrader, Noah Hickman, Kirstin Hogan, Hailey McGargill and Veronica Winchester.

The board then entered executive session to discuss negotiations.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The time was changed so that board members could attend the Gretna High School Honors Night that evening. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

— Rachel George