School Board Digest: Three mascots, color schemes proposed for Gretna East

Three potential mascots and color schemes were proposed for Gretna East High School on Monday. The Gretna East Mascot and Colors Committee -- comprised of teachers, administrators, parents, students and coaches -- presented its top three recommendations to the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education at its Oct. 25 meeting.
A survey distributed to stakeholders and community members in June received more than 1,500 responses. From there, the committee narrowed its choices to four, later eliminating one to present three options to the board:
• Express, with the colors gold, silver and black.
• Griffins, with the colors gold, silver and black.
• Grizzlies, with the colors navy blue, royal blue and silver.
The board will make the final decision and the district will complete a branding process with design firm DLR Group on what the mascot will look like.
Also at its Oct. 25 meeting, the board:
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to approval and authorization to executive a purchase and sale agreement for the purchase of approximately 14.33 acres of real property located near 216th Street and Cornhusker Road. The land was purchased by the developer Woodsonia for $50,000 per acre and is planned to be the future site for GPS’s ninth elementary school. The land cost is $616,500. The district will also pay $226,100 to the developer for site grading, so the property is graded with the entire neighborhood. The district’s share of infrastructure costs (streets, sewer) is $1.5 million. The total cost of the agreement is $2,513,821.
• Approved the appointments of Tim Gilligan and Lori Kanne to the Gretna Public Schools Foundation Board. The board then approved the Foundation Board officers for the next year: George Jahn as president; Jan Spurgin as vice president; Tim Gilligan as secretary and treasurer.
• Approved the Gretna Education Association (GEA) as the bargaining team for 2023-24.
• Heard a report on Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), which uses data-based problem-solving to integrate academic, communication, and behavioral instruction and intervention.
• Heard a report on Americanism via a presentation on the Gretna Middle School geography class’s 9/11 unit. Teachers Max Sealer and Chris Stevens shared their process of exposing seventh graders to 9/11 and the assignment to interview someone about their own memory of that day, preparing an essay based on that interview. Students CJ Waters and Ella Porter attended the meeting to share their essays.
• Heard a construction update from DLR Group, a design firm that the district works very closely with on all its projects. Updates touched on the baseball and softball field renovations nearing completion at Gretna High School; the Gretna Middle School addition, expected to start next week; Gretna East High School, which has walls going up; and future design work for Gretna’s eighth elementary school and third middle school.