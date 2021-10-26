School Board Digest: Three mascots, color schemes proposed for Gretna East

Three potential mascots and color schemes were proposed for Gretna East High School on Monday. The Gretna East Mascot and Colors Committee -- comprised of teachers, administrators, parents, students and coaches -- presented its top three recommendations to the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education at its Oct. 25 meeting.

A survey distributed to stakeholders and community members in June received more than 1,500 responses. From there, the committee narrowed its choices to four, later eliminating one to present three options to the board:

• Express, with the colors gold, silver and black.

• Griffins, with the colors gold, silver and black.

• Grizzlies, with the colors navy blue, royal blue and silver.

The board will make the final decision and the district will complete a branding process with design firm DLR Group on what the mascot will look like.

